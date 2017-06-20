Barcelona To Re-sign Gerard Deulofeu From Everton For £10.5 Million

Barcelona are set to re-sign Gerard Deulofeu from Everton for £10.5million, according to the Daily Mail.

The Spanish club have a buy-back option on the 23-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan with AC Milan after fallin gout of favour under Ronald Koeman.

But now the new Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde will offer the 23-year-old a fresh start at the club where he started his career.

Deulofeu is a graduate of the famed La Masia academy in Barca, first moving to Everton on loan under the management of Roberto Martinez in 2013 before making the deal permanent two years ago

Despite his immense talent he has struggled for consistency in English football but was long considered a star of the future in Spain.

Barca’s initial reluctance to allow him to leave was reflected in the buy-back clause that was part of the Goodison deal. Now that is to be activated

