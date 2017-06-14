Barcelona’s Denis Suarez Claims Arsenal Star is in Two Minds Over His Future at the Emirates – 90min
|
90min
|
Barcelona's Denis Suarez Claims Arsenal Star is in Two Minds Over His Future at the Emirates
90min
Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez claims Hector Bellerin is undecided as to whether he should stay at the Emirates, or go to the Nou Camp this summer. The Spanish international is understood to have become a top transfer target for Barca's new manager …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!