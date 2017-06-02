Pages Navigation Menu

“Based on a True Typo”: WATCH Trevoh Noah’s Short Film on Trump’s #Covfefe Remark

Posted on Jun 2, 2017

In what can be seen as an incomplete tweet on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump threw the internet into a frenzy when he wrote: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.” The tweet remained on his page for hours until it was deleted. He later posted another tweet with a challenge to the whole world: “Who can figure […]

The post “Based on a True Typo”: WATCH Trevoh Noah’s Short Film on Trump’s #Covfefe Remark appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

