Basketball Family’ll Be Re-united Under Me – Kida

BY Onukogu Kanayochuqu, Jubal



One of those aiming to clinch the presidency of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Engr Musa Kida, has promised that the divided house of basketball in Nigeria would be made one under him again if he is elected to head the federation.

Speaking at the weekend in Lagos, Kida revealed that the crisis which had troubled the sports in recent years had left so much to be desired and affected its development.

The front-runner for the vacant presidential seat of the NBBF said progress would remain elusive without all stakeholders being on the same page and contributing their quota.

“There is no way you can make progress in sports if it is not all-inclusive. Basketball, by definition, is a team game and some of us have played it, so we know what team-work is all about.”

Kida, the chairman of the Rivers State Basketball Association (RSBA), assured that the NBBF, under his leadership would embrace division of labour, with everybody playing their part according to their abilities.

Kida’s Foundation, Ahmadu Musa Kida Foundation (AMK), has organised and sponsored over 20 different basketball events across the nation’s six geo-political zones in Nigeria and West African sub-region.

The post Basketball Family’ll Be Re-united Under Me – Kida appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

