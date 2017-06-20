Basketball: Zenith Premier League Phase 3 shifts to Asaba

After successfully hosting the Kwese Premier League All Star game in Kano at the weekend, the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF shifts action to Asaba, Delta State for the third Phase of the 13th Zenith Bank Premier League.

Twelve teams from the 18 that participated in the first and second phases in Abuja and Kaduna respectively are expected to arrive Asaba today for the tournament which runs from June 22-27, the NBBF secretariat stated.

While wishing the teams a safe trip to Asaba, the NBBF said that the tournament will be preceded by a technical meeting on Wednesday, stressing that “attendance at the technical meeting is essential for all teams as the seeding and groupings would be done at this meeting”.

Meanwhile the Savannah Conference All Star team packed by experienced players defeated their Atlantic Conference side composed mostly of young and skilful players 115-106.

In the Slam Dunk contest, Ibe Agu of Gombe Bulls beat the other contestants, Apara Akita of Bauchi Nets won the 3 points shoot-out while the Skills Challenge was won by Kevin Pam of Plateau Peaks. The MVP award went to Kano Pillars’ Abdul Yahaya.

The post Basketball: Zenith Premier League Phase 3 shifts to Asaba appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

