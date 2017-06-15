Concourt asks for a ‘bad faith’ enquiry on Dlamini and social grants – Mail & Guardian
|
Mail & Guardian
|
Concourt asks for a 'bad faith' enquiry on Dlamini and social grants
Mail & Guardian
The Constitutional Court on Thursday declined to hold social grants minister Bathabile Dlamini personally liable for legal costs in the social grants fiasco – for now. Instead it ordered a legal inquisition of sorts centred on whether she had misled …
Concourt rules Dlamini subject to 14-day probe into personal liability
ConCourt orders probe into Dlamini's responsibilities
South Africa: Bathabile to Pay or Not to Pay for Sassa – CPs Saga – Concourt to Rule
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!