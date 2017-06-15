Concourt asks for a ‘bad faith’ enquiry on Dlamini and social grants – Mail & Guardian

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Africa


Concourt asks for a 'bad faith' enquiry on Dlamini and social grants
The Constitutional Court on Thursday declined to hold social grants minister Bathabile Dlamini personally liable for legal costs in the social grants fiasco – for now. Instead it ordered a legal inquisition of sorts centred on whether she had misled
Concourt rules Dlamini subject to 14-day probe into personal liabilityCitizen
ConCourt orders probe into Dlamini's responsibilitiesTimes LIVE
South Africa: Bathabile to Pay or Not to Pay for Sassa – CPs Saga – Concourt to RuleAllAfrica.com
Eyewitness News –eNCA –Independent Online –Business Day (registration)
