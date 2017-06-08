Battle Over Boyfriend: 25-year-old bathes mother of 4 with hot water in Cross River

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—A 25-year-old lady, Janet Effiong Okon of Ikot Effiom community, Bakassi Local Government Area, Cross River, is cooling her heels in police net for allegedly pouring hot water on her friend, a nursing mother of four children.

However, while police is saying the incident, which occurred at Block G-18 B Ekpri Obutong Estate in Bakassi, residence of the victim, is in connection with a male lover, Juliet is claiming that her action was due to anger.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, told Vanguard that the nursing mother had a misunderstanding with her boyfriend, who she was staying with, before packing out to seek refuge with Janet, in the said estate.

The source said “Trouble started one night when Janet left her door open for the victim, who did not return that night.

“In the morning, the suspect went to the boyfriend’s house to complain about what happened the previous night, but the victim poured water on her.

“Annoyed, Janet went back to her house, boiled water, added pepper to it, went back to her friend’s boyfriend’s place and bathed the victim with it, causing her severe burns that also affected one of her eyes.”

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that the matter would soon be charged to court.

According to her, “we are aware of the incident in Bakassi, where a girl poured hot water mixed with pepper on a mother of four, because they were at loggerheads over the same man. The matter will soon be charged to court.”

It was anger, says Janet

When Vanguard contacted Janet, she explained that she could not understand what really pushed her to do what she did.

According to her, “she is my good friend. What I did was out of anger. I accommodated her for months in my place, when her man chased her out of the house.

“I told her to always let me know whenever she will not be coming home so that I can lock the door because robbers disturb us a lot in that area.

“I only went to the boyfriend to complain about what happened the previous night and she went in to get water, which she poured on me out of anger. I decided to boil water, which I added pepper to and poured on her.

“But I sincerely regret my action and I pray she can find it in her heart to forgive me. I did it out of anger.”

Janet, however, denied having an affair with the victim’s boyfriend because she has known the man for long even before they (the victim and her boyfriend) met.

She said: “I have nothing to do with her boyfriend. I have known the man for long. He wooed me, but I did not accept his advances.

“Is it now that I will go back to him, when I already know he is going out with my friend? God bear me witness; I have nothing with her boyfriend.”

The post Battle Over Boyfriend: 25-year-old bathes mother of 4 with hot water in Cross River appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

