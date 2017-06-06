Bauchi approves N425.3m for WAEC, others

By Suzan Edeh

Bauchi State Government has approved N425,336,400 for the 2017 registration and conduct of the West Africa Examination Council, WAEC, National Business and Technical Examination Board, NABTEB, and National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies NBAIS, examinations.

The Commissioner for Education, Nuhu Gidado, stated this yesterday during a briefing on the achievements of the ministry.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Nasiru Yelwa, the Commissioner dismissed insinuations that there were special miracle centres where special students were taken to pass the examinations.

He said there was improvement in the student’s WAEC performance from 3.65 percent in 2015 to 17.60 percent in 2016, with students passing with five credits, including Maths and English.

The post Bauchi approves N425.3m for WAEC, others appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

