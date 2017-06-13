Pages Navigation Menu

Bauchi State Governor travels to Saudi Arabia for medical treatment

Posted on Jun 13, 2017

Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State is to travel to Saudi Arabia to check his health, Secretary to the State Government, Bello Ilelah, said on Tuesday. In a terse statement issued to all media organisations in Bauchi, copy of which mas made available to the News Agency of Nigeria, Mr. Ilelah said the governor would …

