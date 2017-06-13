Bauchi State Governor travels to Saudi Arabia for medical treatment

Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State is to travel to Saudi Arabia to check his health, Secretary to the State Government, Bello Ilelah, said on Tuesday. In a terse statement issued to all media organisations in Bauchi, copy of which mas made available to the News Agency of Nigeria, Mr. Ilelah said the governor would …

The post Bauchi State Governor travels to Saudi Arabia for medical treatment appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

