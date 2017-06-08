Baxter Boasts As Bafana Land In Uyo For Eagles Clash

By Johnny Edward in Uyo:

Bafana Bafana of South Africa have arrived in Uyo at ahead of Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria’s Super Eagles, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The 1996 AFCON champions had arrived in Nigeria through Lagos on Wednesday night with a delegation of 35. They arrived in Uyo on Thursday afternoon and will be lodged at the Ibom Le Meridien Hotel, the same place as the Super Eagles.

On arrival in Uyo, coach Stuart Baxter told Completesportsnigeria.com that he is confident that his team will give their all on Saturday despite the humid weather in Uyo and the fatigue his side suffered en route the venue of the game.

“We will approach the game with good confidence,” Baxter told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“We have a game plan for the Super Eagles and we won’t make excuses for fatigue. No matter what.

“I’m confident that my players will give their all but I’m not confident about what I’ve taught them after three training sessions.

“These players have had a long season and so many of the Nigerian players had long seasons as well.

“Of course if you’re playing under the heat you have to manage it well. No matter what happens even if a volcano erupts tonight they will still be up for the game.”

The last time both teams met in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in 2014 in Uyo it ended 2-2, a result which stopped Nigeria from qualifying for the 2015 Nations Cup in Equatorial Guinea.

The post Baxter Boasts As Bafana Land In Uyo For Eagles Clash appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

