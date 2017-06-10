Baxter: How Bafana Beat Super Eagles In Uyo

By Johnny Edward in Uyo: photo by Ganiyu Yusuf:

South Africa coach, Stuart Baxter, has revealed how his tactics outwitted Gernot Rohr's side in their Saturday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match in Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Baxter recorded his second win as coach of the Bafana Bafana in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Super Eagles, and he says his magnificent side adopted his strategy of soaking up the attacking pressure from the young Nigerian team in the first half then employing an attacking blitz after the recess to record a famous victory.

"I think we set out to contain the Super Eagles for the first 15 to 20 minutes without them scoring. So we played a little bit deeper then after that we tried to open the field the way we wanted, but we could not because they pressed us very well," Baxter stated during the post match press conference in Uyo.

"We spoke about it at half time and I think that we opened up the field better (in the second half) because people like Tokelo Rantie and Percy Tau, and the wide players got behind the Eagles defence

"We could have scored more goals with a bit of composure – we could have scored more. Beating Nigeria 2-0 on their home pitch is massive."

On what he did in five training sessions with the Bafana Bafana prior to the match, Baxter said: "What I did was debatable. I tried to retain the energy I saw in my players in training. I wanted to keep that energy so they will be difficult to beat.

"What they did in 90 minutes was magnificent."

The post Baxter: How Bafana Beat Super Eagles In Uyo appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

