Baxter: Injury-Ravaged Bafana Will Be Super Eagles ‘Nightmare’

By Izuchukwu Okosi:



Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter is confident his side will pose problems for Nigeria in Uyo in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday.

He is however disappointed about the spate of injuries to some players he hoped would feature in the key qualifier.

The South African national team depart for Nigeria on Wednesday after only starting training on Tuesday. In contrast, the Super Eagles have been together since May, playing two friendly matches in France against Corsica and Togo.

"I don’t think that is the idea of a call-up. We have got very little time (to prepare) in comparison to Nigeria’s three weeks in France in training . We have very little time and so we need to maximise (our training)," Baxter told The Sowetan.

‘‘The reports I got from Nigeria (from his scout) is that offensively they are very strong‚ defensively they all work very hard.

‘‘They are on a good run of results‚ so they look very confident.

"So the way we are going to play is very‚ very much to try and be the biggest problem we can be‚ to be the nightmare that they do not want.

“We expect that when they come (to Bafana camp) they are fit enough."

Baxter could have up to seven key players missing for the match but the Briton still has faith in his squad.

He added: "The problem for me is I have a few (players) training and I would love to have all the players training properly. Not perfect, but we had a good meeting and the players are raring to go.

"When you have withdrawals, you have to respond. I am happy with the players who have come in. I am disappointed we lost key players, but that’s part of the game.

‘‘We are obviously hoping that they are all fit because they have just arrived in camp. It would be a minor disaster if people come to camp and then go straight to hospital."

