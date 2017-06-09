Baxter Names Bafana Starting Eleven Vs Super Eagles

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Coach Stuart Baxter has named his starting lineup for Saturday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria, according theTwitter account of the South African national team, @bafanabafana, Friday night.

Completesportsnigeria.com's check at the South African national team Twitter account Friday night revealed the following starting eleven for the 1996 African Cup of Nations Champions.

Itumeleng Khune; Tebogo Langerman, Thulani Hlatshwayo (c), Ramahan Mphalele, Eric Mathoho; Dean Furman, Siyanda Zwane, Bongani Zungu, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Keagan Dolly; Tokelo Rantie.

The substitutes bench read: Keet, Jali, Tau, Mabunda, Gordinho, Manyama, Mobara.

The Bafana camp was hit by injuries to some key players but only Kermit Erasmus who is facing a late fitness test seems the only player who was unable to recover from a niggling injury ahead of Saturday's game.

