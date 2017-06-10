Baxter: We need a new mentality against Eagles

Ahead of today’s much anticipated clash against Nigeria in Uyo, Bafana Bafana head coac, Stuart Baxter believes that his charges will need a fresh mentality in order to cause an upset over the West African giants.

The outgoing SuperSport United mentor has hinted that he intends to relax on the side lines without putting pressure on his troops.

“One of the important things is that we retain the energy. It’s been a long season for most of our players and this is going to be a big game,” Baxter said.

“We need to be fresh mentally and physically and to have a simple tactical game plan. They (players) don’t need a coach to be standing around throwing information towards them.

“We want to approach the game being optimistic so being fresh would be very key for us. We are capable of hurting Nigeria. We want to be a big nuisance to them – to be their worst nightmare,” the Englishman insisted.

The post Baxter: We need a new mentality against Eagles appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

