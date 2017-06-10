Pages Navigation Menu

Baxter: We need a new mentality against Eagles

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Ahead of today’s much anticipated clash against Nigeria in Uyo, Bafana Bafana head coac, Stuart Baxter  believes that his charges will need a fresh mentality in order to cause an upset over the West African giants.

The outgoing SuperSport United mentor has hinted that he intends to relax on the side lines without putting pressure on his troops.

“One of the important things is that we retain the energy. It’s been a long season for most of our players and this is going to be a big game,” Baxter said.

“We need to be fresh mentally and physically and to have a simple tactical game plan. They (players) don’t need a coach to be standing around throwing information towards them.

“We want to approach the game being optimistic so being fresh would be very key for us. We are capable of hurting Nigeria. We want to be a big nuisance to them – to be their worst nightmare,” the Englishman insisted.

 

The post Baxter: We need a new mentality against Eagles appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

