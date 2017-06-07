Bayelsa commends FG for citing new fertilizer company in Brass

The Bayelsa Government has commended the Federal Government for citing a multi-billion dollar private sector-driven fertilizer and petrochemical plant in Brass. The state Governor, Seriake Dickson gave the commendation when he led the Amanyanabo of Twon Brass, Commodore Alfred Diete-Spiff (rtd), and a team of private investors on a thank you visit to the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo. According to Dickson, we are also here to discuss other issues concerning the take-off of the project.

