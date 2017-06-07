Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bayelsa commends FG for citing new fertilizer company in Brass

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Bayelsa Government has commended the Federal Government for citing a multi-billion dollar private sector-driven fertilizer and petrochemical plant in Brass. The state Governor, Seriake Dickson gave the commendation when he led the Amanyanabo of Twon Brass, Commodore Alfred Diete-Spiff (rtd), and a team of private investors on a thank you visit to the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo. According to Dickson, we are also here to discuss other issues concerning the take-off of the project.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.