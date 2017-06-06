Bayelsa Gov. tasks parents on upbringing of children
Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa has called on parents to take advantage of the state government educational policies to provide sound and quality formal education to their children. Dickson made the call on Tuesday in Yenagoa, while inaugurating an eight-member State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!