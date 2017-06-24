Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bayelsa government seal off NDDC office over N336.17million tax default – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Bayelsa government seal off NDDC office over N336.17million tax default
NAIJ.COM
The Bayelsa state government officials from the state board of internal revenue, on Friday, sealed off the Yenagoa office of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over an alleged tax default to the tune of N336.17million. NAIJ.com learnt that

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.