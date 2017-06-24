Bayelsa government seal off NDDC office over N336.17million tax default – NAIJ.COM
Bayelsa government seal off NDDC office over N336.17million tax default
The Bayelsa state government officials from the state board of internal revenue, on Friday, sealed off the Yenagoa office of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over an alleged tax default to the tune of N336.17million. NAIJ.com learnt that …
