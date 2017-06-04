Bayelsa governor restricts the activities of Herdsmen in the state

In Bayelsa State, Governor Seriake Dickson told SUNDAY PUNCH that his administration had restricted the activities of herdsmen in the state to the Bayelsa Palm area in Yenagoa, the state capital. Dickson said the decision was to prevent the invasion of farmlands and check any security breaches. The governor said the restriction order became imperative in view …

The post Bayelsa governor restricts the activities of Herdsmen in the state appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

