Bayelsa Govt opens dialysis centre in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa Government has established a dialysis centre in the state to bring relief to people with kidney and other related health challenges.

Gov. Seriake Dickson said the facility was part of his revolution in the health sector.

Dickson made the remark while inspecting the centre in the Government House Specialist Hospital on Wednesday in Yenagoa.

He said with the state of the art facilities and medical personnel deployed to various hospitals and health institutions across the state, the era of traveling to other states and countries to seek quality healthcare services were gone for good.

“This is a statement we are making that Bayelsa has changed and we are waging a silent revolution for change, development and posterity. And this is one of the healthcare investments the state has made.

“This is the first time we are having dialysis facilities by the state ‎government and we are glad that our partners, a team of experts from the United States are here to oversee these facilities.

“So with what we have, the diagnostic centre and the referral hospitals in the eight local governments, you will agree with me that Bayelsa is set for quality healthcare delivery,” Dickson said.

The governor assured that the facilities would be formally inaugurated very soon, saying it can be accessed as full services are being rendered on a daily basis.

The centre will complement the existing dialysis centre at the Federal Medical Centre Yenagoa, which was opened to the public since 2013.

Dickson called on professionals in the health sector who hail from Bayelsa currently abroad to return home and contribute their own quota in addressing the challenges in the health system in the state.

He assured them of government support and readiness to work with all Bayelsans in diaspora toward the development of the state.

