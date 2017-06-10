Bayelsa Govt. pays N250m scholarship fees to Lincoln University – Official – Vanguard
The News
Bayelsa Govt. pays N250m scholarship fees to Lincoln University – Official
Vanguard
The Bayelsa Government has paid the outstanding fees of N250 million for 21 of its scholarship students at the Lincoln University in the United States of America. The State's Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Jonathan Obuebite, disclosed …
Bayelsa: Dickson pays N250m balance of fees to Lincoln University
