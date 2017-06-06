“Bayelsa is waging silent revolution for change, development”—Governor Dickson

Osa Okhomina,

The Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson yesterday tagged his administration as a practical example of democratic administration interested in good governance and development, declaring that the last six years of his administration was used as a silent and practical tool for change and development.

Governor Seriake Dickson, who made this known yesterday in Yenagoa while conducting some visiting medical experts from the United States of America around key medical facilities built by his administration, said the projects embarked upon by the present administration was a statement and a silent revolution for change, development and posterity.

The Visiting Medical experts were conducted around the newly completed Government House Ultra Mordern Hospital with Kidney Dialysis Centre, the Diagnostic Centre and the Dora Akinyuli Drug Mart in Yenagoa.

Governor Dickson said the establishment of a Kidney Dialysis Centre was an historical feat by his administration and was part of his revolution in the health sector.

He said with the state of the art facilities and the capable medical personnel in the various hospitals and health institutions, the era of traveling to other states and countries to seek quality health-care is gone for good.

Dickson said, “This is a statement we are making that Bayelsa has changed and we are waging a silent revolution for change, development and posterity. And this is one of the health care investment the state has made.

“This is the first time we are having dialysis facilities in the state‎ and we are glad that our partners, a team of experts from the US are here to oversee these facilities. So with what you are seeing, the diagnostic center and the referral hospitals in the eight local government, you will agree with me that Bayelsa is set for quality health-care delivery”.

The governor also disclosed that very soon the facilities will be formally opened but in the meantime it can be accessed as full services are being rendered on a daily basis.

Dickson called on Bayelsans who are professionals in the health sector and are currently abroad to return home and contribute their own quota to the growing health system in the state, assuring that they will be fully accommodated.

