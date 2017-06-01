NNPC, Bayelsa to build power plant – Vanguard
Vanguard
NNPC, Bayelsa to build power plant
Vanguard
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Thursday, stated that it has entered into a partnership with the Bayelsa State Government to build a power plant in the state. •Gov Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa. This was even as Bayelsa State also …
Bayelsa seek oil license, partners NNPC on power plant, fertilizer
NNPC, Bayelsa to collaborate on power plant, brass fertilizer, others
Nigeria: NNPC Moves to Frustrate Building of US$160 Million Modular Refinery Initiative
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
