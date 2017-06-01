Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NNPC, Bayelsa to build power plant – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

NNPC, Bayelsa to build power plant
Vanguard
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Thursday, stated that it has entered into a partnership with the Bayelsa State Government to build a power plant in the state. •Gov Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa. This was even as Bayelsa State also …
Bayelsa seek oil license, partners NNPC on power plant, fertilizerDaily Trust
NNPC, Bayelsa to collaborate on power plant, brass fertilizer, othersWorldStage
Nigeria: NNPC Moves to Frustrate Building of US$160 Million Modular Refinery InitiativeAllAfrica.com

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.