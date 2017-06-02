Bayelsa Seeks Oil License, Partners NNPC To Build Power Plant

The Bayelsa State Government has said that it has entered into a partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to build a power plant in the state.

The State Governor Henry Seriake Dickson on Thursday also said his state would seek an Oil Prospecting License (OPL) when the next bid round for oil block licensing takes places.

Dickson made this known during a visit to the Group Managing Director, NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, in Abuja.

He further said that Bayelsa state needed such investment, over time, to augment the monthly allocation from the federal government.

An OPL is one of three types of licenses required to be able to conduct upstream petroleum operations in Nigeria.

It gives the holder the exclusive right to explore and prospect for oil and on successfully prospecting and discovering oil in commercial quantities; its holder may then apply for an Oil Mining License (OML).

The NNPC, in a statement in Abuja, said that the decision to partner Bayelsa, in building a power plant was part of efforts to resolve the nation’s electric power challenge.

Baru, who also expressed interest in the state’s Brass Fertilizer Company, said that the NNPC was prepared to invest in the project as a shareholder.

Baru said the power plant will be built at the Bayelsa State’s proposed industrial park, adding that the collaboration will afford the state and NNPC the opportunity to share technical knowledge that will attract investors to the Niger Delta region.

He added that Bayelsa State was earmarked for the Federal Government’s Greenfield Modular Refinery project which feasibility studies had been concluded, adding however, that the project was stalled due to the withdrawal of the foreign partners from the project.

