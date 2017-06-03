Bayern confident of landing Arsenal’s Sanchez

Bayern Munich are growing increasingly confident of signing Alexis Sanchez. The German giants have held lengthy negotiations with Sanchez’s representatives and are ready to make a huge offer for the Arsenal forward. Sanchez, 28, has one year left on his Arsenal contract, they have offered him in excess of £275,000-a-week to stay and yet they […]

