Bayern Munich : Club break transfer record to sign Tolisso from Lyon
Washington Times
Bayern Munich : Club break transfer record to sign Tolisso from Lyon
Pulse Nigeria
France midfielder Corentin Tolisso has moved to Bayern Munich from Lyon for a record fee that could reach 47.5 million euros ($53.5 million), the Bundesliga champions announced on Wednesday. Published: 30 minutes ago , Refreshed: 29 minutes ago …
