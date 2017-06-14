Bayern Munich sign Corentin Tolisso from Lyon

Bayern Munich have signed Lyon star Corentin Tolisso for a fee believed to be in the region of £35million.

Tolisso passed a medical with the Bundesliga champions on Wednesday after an agreement was reached between the two teams and the player.

The club confirmed that Tolisso, 22, has signed a five year deal until 2022 after impressing in Ligue 1 last season.

He becomes Bayern’s fifth signing of the summer already as Carlo Ancelotti strengthens the Bundesliga champions ahead of next season.

Ex-Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry has joined from Werder Bremen and Hoffenheim duo Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Sule agreed deals to move to Munich back in January. Kingsley Coman’s loan from Juventus was also made permanent.

Tolisso was an unused substitute as France beat England 3-2 in a friendly at the Stade de France on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old admitted earlier this month he was open to leaving Lyon after they failed to qualify for the Champions League and finished a disappointing fourth in Ligue 1.

He scored 14 times in 47 appearances for Lyon last season, earning him a call up to the France senior squad in March.

Fellow Lyon midfielder Maxime Gonalons’ agent revealed in April that a deal to take Tolisso to Napoli fell though last summer due to concerns over living in Naples – associated with watching TV show Gomorrah.

Bayern won their fifth straight Bundesliga title this season and made it to the Champions League quarter-finals before losing to eventual champions Real Madrid.

