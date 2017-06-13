Pages Navigation Menu

BB Naija: Miyonse And Tboss May Be Dating As Celebrity Chef Pens Poem

The relationship between Big Brother Naija housemates, Miyonse and Tboss is one which was made in the reality TV show house as the duo had been exchanging glances and a little more emotional tone before Miyinse’s eviction. Sensing the connection between the two, Big Brother allowed evicted Miyonse send a birthday shoutout to Tboss who…

