Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BB Naija Winner Efe Set To Drop New Single Tonight

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Big Brother Naija | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija (See Gobe) winner, Efe, is set to drop a new single. Speaking exclusively to jaguda.com, the Based On Logistics crooner said the new tune is being given its finishing touches by Duktor Sett at the moment. He also revealed that visuals to his Based On Logistic track is in its post-production stage […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.