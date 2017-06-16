BBNaija Soma welcomes into Funke Akindele’s Jenifas Diary family (Video)

The Big Brother Naija Reality TV show, has opened a lot of opportunity for it’s ex-housemates.. From the Top 5 housemates getting endorsement deals here and there, to those housemates who didn’t even make it to the Top 5. One of which is Soma… Somadina was the first housemate to be evicted from the show, …

The post BBNaija Soma welcomes into Funke Akindele’s Jenifas Diary family (Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

