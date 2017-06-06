Pages Navigation Menu

#BBNaija Thintalltony Remembers Late Lookalike Brother (See Photo)

Posted on Jun 6, 2017

While in the Big Brother Naija house, former housemate ThinTallTony revealed he had a brother he cherished so much that was late. Today would have been the young man’s 39th birthday; see the wonderful photo & note ThinTallTony shared to celebrate his brother’s memory. ThinTallTony remembers late lookalike brother You would have been 39 today…remember …

