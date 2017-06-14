Pages Navigation Menu

#BBNaija’s Bisola & Nollywood Actresses Chizzy Alichi & Ka3na Jones Cover House of Maliq’s June Issue

First runner-up of the Big Brother Naija 2017 reality TV show Bisola Aiyeola and Nollywood actresses Chizzy Alichi and Ka3na Jones are the cover stars for House of Maliq Magazine‘s June edition. See more on the spread below Credits: Photography– StudioQ Nigeria Styled by– Malik Zenishia Zainab Makeup– Makeup By Ajoke Costumes -Makioba Directed by – Missmaliq […]

The post #BBNaija’s Bisola & Nollywood Actresses Chizzy Alichi & Ka3na Jones Cover House of Maliq’s June Issue appeared first on BellaNaija.

