#BBNaija’s Gifty, Daniel K. Daniel, Eucharia Anunobi & More Star in New Film ‘Perfect Seduction’ | See B.T.S Photos
Former Big Brother Naija housemate Gifty is up to something! The actress is currently on set shooting a new film titled ‘Perfect Seduction‘ which is being produced by Alex Odinigwe and Chidi Umeoji for Lex Sparkles Production Ltd and being directed by Vincent D Anointed. Gifty will be starring alongside veteran Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi, Daniel […]
