Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#BBNaija’s Miyonse Inks Multi-Million Naira Cooking Show Deal

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Miyonse Amosu sometime last week took to his Instagram page to announce he had a new TV show in the works but didn’t give any more information about it. Now it’s been revealed that he has just signed a multi-million naira deal with Maxima Media Group to host a cooking show and that this […]

The post #BBNaija’s Miyonse Inks Multi-Million Naira Cooking Show Deal appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.