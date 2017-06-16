Pages Navigation Menu

#BBNaija’s Soma Joins “Jenifa’s Diary” Cast

Posted on Jun 16, 2017

Big Brother Naija’s Somadina Anyama has joined the cast of the popular TV show “Jenifa’s Diary“. Funke Akindele-Bello took to her Snapchat and Instagram page on Thursday to make the announcement, with the caption: “Welcome to the family soma. We love you.” Ayy! Go @soma_apex** @funkejenifaakindele: “Yes we love Soma!! #jenifasdiary you are welcome to the family. […]

The post #BBNaija's Soma Joins "Jenifa's Diary" Cast appeared first on BellaNaija.

