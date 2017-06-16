BBNaija’s Soma Joins Jenifa’s Diary cast

Ex Big Brother Naija housemate, Soma, has joined the cast of Funke Akindele’s popular sitcom, Jenifa’s Diary. Somadina was the first housemate to be evicted from the show, and he got his first Endorsement deal with Payporte.. and now, he has joined the cast of the famous Funke Akindele-led TV series –Jenifas Diary. The actress …

The post BBNaija’s Soma Joins Jenifa’s Diary cast appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

