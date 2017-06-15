#BBNaija’s TBoss Shares Inspiring Message on Self-Love

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, and second runner up of the reality TV Show Tokunbo Idowu, popularly known as TBoss shared an inspiring message on her Instagram page about self-love accompanied with two new photos. She wrote: My WCW today is Myself. And unapologetically so. Today I celebrate myself, the amazing person that I am. […]

The post #BBNaija’s TBoss Shares Inspiring Message on Self-Love appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

