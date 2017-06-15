Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#BBNaija’s TBoss Shares Inspiring Message on Self-Love

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in BBNaija, Big Brother Naija | 0 comments

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, and second runner up of the reality TV Show Tokunbo Idowu, popularly known as TBoss shared an inspiring message on her Instagram page about self-love accompanied with two new photos. She wrote: My WCW today is Myself. And unapologetically so. Today I celebrate myself, the amazing person that I am. […]

The post #BBNaija’s TBoss Shares Inspiring Message on Self-Love appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.