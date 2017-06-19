”Be Humble” Hushpuppi Warns Competitors As He Spends N3.3m On Drinks In Lagos Club

Malaysian based Nigerian big boy, Ray Hushpuppi, who barely a week after spending over N1M on drinks in a Lagos club, has done it again, this time to humble some people are out to compete with his extravagant lifestyle.. According to the Instagram big boy, he spent over N3.3 million at a club in Lagos …

