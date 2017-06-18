Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Be Ready To Go To Hell If You Do This – Mr Ibu Warns

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Entertainment, Nollywood | 0 comments

Nollywood comic actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu has spoken up against domestic violence while encouraging men to desist from the ugly act. The actor who has been married to his wife, Stella Maris Okafor for several years took to his social media page to warn men against the ugly act of wife…

The post Be Ready To Go To Hell If You Do This – Mr Ibu Warns appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.