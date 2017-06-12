Pages Navigation Menu

‘Be the best at what you do’, DARETOINSPIRE charges young Muslim women

 Dare to inspire (DTI), an initiative set up to empower, enlighten and elevate young (Muslim) women launched its inaugural Mentoring Session on Saturday, 10th of June, 2017.The theme for the session was “Empowering the Young Muslim Woman”.

The Session, which was hosted at the Multipurpose Hall, Laroche Leadership Foundation, Gbagada, Lagos was well attended by young women from all walks of life and provided a platform for them to observe, interact with and learn from outstanding established women leaders, experienced business people and leading industry experts.

The convener Mrs Bunmi Adebimpe and some of the DTI volunteers after the Maiden Mentoring Edition at the event
Some of the speakers at the event; Dr Maymunah Kadiri, Mrs Kafilat Araoye and Ms Biola Bada after receiving their Appreciation Awards
The convener Mrs Bunmi Adebimpe flanked by Mrs Rukayat and Mrs Akinwole
Mrs Shareefah Andu giving introductory remarks at the event
Some of the speakers clapping during the session – Ms Biola Bada, Dr Fatimah Habeebu-Adeyemi and Mrs Feyi Abiru clapping after the introductory remarks

