‘Be the best at what you do’, DARETOINSPIRE charges young Muslim women

Dare to inspire (DTI), an initiative set up to empower, enlighten and elevate young (Muslim) women launched its inaugural Mentoring Session on Saturday, 10th of June, 2017.The theme for the session was “Empowering the Young Muslim Woman”.

The Session, which was hosted at the Multipurpose Hall, Laroche Leadership Foundation, Gbagada, Lagos was well attended by young women from all walks of life and provided a platform for them to observe, interact with and learn from outstanding established women leaders, experienced business people and leading industry experts.

The post ‘Be the best at what you do’, DARETOINSPIRE charges young Muslim women appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

