‘Beast Of No Nation’ Star, Abraham Attah Ended His First School Year With An Award – Konbini
|
Konbini
|
'Beast Of No Nation' Star, Abraham Attah Ended His First School Year With An Award
Konbini
At the age of 15, Abraham Attah became one of Ghana's most internationally recognized actors, with his role in Netflix's critically acclaimed movie, Beasts Of No Nation, as Agu, an orphaned child recruited to a guerilla-armed movement in an unnamed …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!