Beijing drivers to face fines for not giving way to pedestrians

Beijing traffic police on Thursday began enforcing a fine of 200 Yuan (29 dollars) for motorists who fail to give way to pedestrians on crosswalks. The violation would also result in a loss of three demerit points, when motorists loose all 12 points they must retake the driver’s license test. Traffic police and volunteer civilian…

