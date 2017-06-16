Pages Navigation Menu

Beijing drivers to face fines for not giving way to pedestrians

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Beijing traffic police on Thursday began enforcing a fine of 200 Yuan (29 dollars) for motorists who fail to give way to pedestrians on crosswalks. The violation would also result in a loss of three demerit points, when motorists loose all 12 points they must retake the driver’s license test. Traffic police and volunteer civilian…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

