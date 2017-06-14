Bellerin keen to join Barcelona but feels tied to Arsenal, says Suarez – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Bellerin keen to join Barcelona but feels tied to Arsenal, says Suarez
Goal.com
Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin is keen on ditching the Premier League in favour of a return to Barcelona, his Spain Under-21 team-mate Denis Suarez has suggested. Liverpool still in for Salah. The Catalan club are determined to add a right-back to …
