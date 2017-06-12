Bello released N200m to facilitate my recall from Senate – Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye has alleged that Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has released N200m for the ongoing move by the electorate in his constituency to recall him from the Senate. Melaye, representing the Kogi West Senatorial District in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, made the allegation in Kabba, Kogi, on Sunday. He, however, assured […]

Bello released N200m to facilitate my recall from Senate – Dino Melaye

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

