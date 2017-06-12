Ben Ayade assures corps members of adequate security in Cross River

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River on Monday told members of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to feel free to navigate all the nook and crannies of the state without fear while on their primary assignment.

Ayade, in a message to the passing out ceremony of 2017 `Batch A’ Stream 1 corps members at the NYSC temporary orientation camp in Akamkpa Local Government, Calabar on Monday, assured them of adequate security.

The governor, who was represented by Mr Asu Okang, the state Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, pledged to protect corps members throughout their one year service period.

“I want to specially congratulate you for a successful three weeks military exercise.

“As you receive your posting letters today, I challenge you to outshine the legacies of your predecessors in order to get counted as strong pillars of nation building.

“While you set your mind for service, bear in mind, also, that multiple opportunities exist in the state, most especially in the area of tourism, agriculture, manufacturing and entrepreneurship.

“As the Chief security officer of the state, I must stress that your safety in this state is adequately guaranteed,’’ he said.

The governor pledged to complete the renovation of the permanent orientation camp in Obubra Local Government Area.

Earlier, the Coordinator of NYSC in the state, Mrs Ambekemo Eniola, said that the three weeks orientation course had impacted vocational and entrepreneurial skills on the corps members.

Eniola said that the skills were meant to produce self employed graduates after their service year and possibly make them employers of labour rather than job seekers.

She urged the corps members to be friendly and social with residents of the state in their places of primary assignment.

A cross section of corps members who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) urged the NYSC to upgrade facilities at the camp.

NAN reports that over 1,900 corps members posted to the state were deployed to various government and private organisations for their primary assignment.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

