Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ben Ayade : Gov assures corps members of adequate security in C/River – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Ben Ayade : Gov assures corps members of adequate security in C/River
Pulse Nigeria
The governor also pledged to complete the renovation of the permanent orientation camp in Obubra Local Government Area. Published: 2 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Cross River Governor Ben Ayade play. Cross River …
Community Projects: Nasarawa Govt To Reward Corp MembersLeadership Newspapers
Ben Ayade assures corps members of adequate security in Cross RiverGuardian (blog)
Hoodlums Invade NYSC Camp in Niger…Checkout What They Did ThereInformation Nigeria
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog) –NYSC CDS –The Nation Newspaper
all 20 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.