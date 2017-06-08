Ben Bruce: With FG’s support, our entertainment industry will be best in the world – TheCable
|
Ben Bruce: With FG's support, our entertainment industry will be best in the world
TheCable
Ben Murray-Bruce, senator representing Bayelsa east, says Nigeria's entertainment industry will be the best in the world if it receives support from the federal government. Murray-Bruce, founder of Silverbird Group, made the call on Wednesday nat The …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!