Ben Murray-Bruce replies twitter users who attacked Atiku, him

By Anthony Ogbonna

Senator representing Bayelsa East senatorial district, Ben Murray Bruce, has replied twitter users with handles, @gentle_chika and @smith_cornel, who attacked the Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar by asking why the Ex-VP wore “Agbada” to farm.

@gentle_chika had twitted saying “‘Real farmers don’t have the time to snap pictures. Real farmers are busy in the farm not on Twitter. Real farmers don’t dress in agbada.”

Senator Murray Bruce, while putting the attackers in the right perspectives said, “Both Presidents Nixon and Carter used to farm with suits and accessories on. @atiku ought to be appreciated!”

Both Presidents Nixon and Carter, used to farm with suits and accessories on. @atiku ought to be appreciated! pic.twitter.com/8SdGhOm6iE — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) 23 June 2017

But @smith_cornel had replied Senator Murray Bruce saying, “@benmurraybruce @atiku nobody farms with suits and accessories sir, both men just wanted to pose for photos. Common sense.”



However, Senator Bruce, in a series of tweets, answered by tweeting, “Commonsense? Carter was a farmer all his life. Google him and you’ll see him farm in suits. He didn’t do it for you. Nigeria can only become wealthy when we identify the thing we can do better than any other nation and that thing isn’t to drill and sell oil.”

Commonsense? Carter was a farmer all his life. Google him and you’ll see him farm in suits. He didn’t do it for you. pic.twitter.com/zKVdsnCHrA — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) 23 June 2017

The twitter users had attacked the ex VP after Atiku posted his photo taken in his farm on Twitter where he was seen flagging-off the planting season.

Farming season pic.twitter.com/Fq0K5xVBDv — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) 21 June 2017

@gentle_chika, had also tweeted the following: “

“@werlay7 @atiku I will wake up, sir, when you tell us what “pea sent” means.”

“@atiku Sir, you have so many attributes, good attributes, I must add, but a real farmer is definitely not one of those attributes. #smiles#”

“@johnogarodey @atiku I am neither right or wrong, I just have my own opinion.”



Meanwhile, Mr. Atiku had equally replied the twitter user, @gentle_chika, saying, “I have owned this farm since the mid-80s, and it employs a few hundred people. Does that make me an unreal farmer? #smile.”



Atiku had also replied another, user @FlawlessMilo who twitted saying, “Daddy those aren’t farm clothes sir,” by saying,

“They aren’t. I came to the farm to flag off planting. So I did not need to wear farm clothes. #smile”

“@chibdo @atiku You have brain but u chose to use only ur fingers.”

I have owned this farm since the mid-80s, and it employs a few hundred people. Does that make me an unreal farmer? #smile https://t.co/5ahBFTnMcV — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) 21 June 2017

They aren’t. I came to the farm to flag off planting. So I did not need to wear farm clothes. #smile https://t.co/lppqKUpxka — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) 21 June 2017

