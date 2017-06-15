Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ben Ngubane defends Zuma, Guptas – Independent Online

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Ben Ngubane defends Zuma, Guptas
Independent Online
Durban – Beleaguered former Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane says he and former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe were a target of attacks because of their closeness to President Jacob Zuma. Ngubane, who resigned from the Eskom board this week, told …
Mkhwebane to probe Molefe reappointment, Guptas and SOE dealingsEyewitness News
South Africa's Public Protector launches probe of influence-peddling in state-owned firmsNew York Daily News
Constitution watchdog demands Mkhwebane probe parastatalsBusiness Day (registration)

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.