Ben Ngubane defends Zuma, Guptas – Independent Online

Durban – Beleaguered former Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane says he and former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe were a target of attacks because of their closeness to President Jacob Zuma. Ngubane, who resigned from the Eskom board this week, told …
