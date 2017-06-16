Benaglio Leaves Wolfsburg For Monaco

Diego Benaglio has joined Monaco, after leaving Wolfsburg, signing a three-year contract with the Ligue 1 champions.

The 33-year-old shot stopper still had two years left on his contract at Wolfsburg, but has opted to join Monaco.

The former Switzerland international will compete with Danijel Subasic and Morgan De Sanctis for the number one shirt.

“It’s an honour to join AS Monaco, the reigning French champions,” he said in a statement on the club website.

“I followed the team’s results last year, they achieved great things. Obviously I’ve also followed Falcao’s season and Kylian Mbappe’s development. I can’t wait to meet the squad. I’ll be doing my best to bring my experience and everything I can to the team.”

“As much as I am looking forward to this new chapter in my career with AS Monaco, leaving here is very difficult for me,” he said. “Wolfsburg and VfL have become the second home for my family and me. I am already looking forward to my return.”

Wolfsburg sporting director Olaf Rebbe said: “What pleases us even more though is that we have basically agreed with Diego Benaglio that he will return to take a position at VfL Wolfsburg once he has finished his active playing career and that he will remain closely connected with us.”

