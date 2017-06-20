Benin admits president had surgery while in Paris – New Vision
|
New Vision
|
Benin admits president had surgery while in Paris
New Vision
Benin President Patrice Talon underwenttwo surgeries during a prolonged stay in Paris, one procedure due to doctors finding a lesion in his prostate, his office said Monday. The admission comes weeks after Talon's absence, which lasted nearly a month, …
Benin reveals Talon had surgery during Paris stay
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!